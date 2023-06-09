Foundation supporting veterans opens facility in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. − The Eagle Ops Foundation, best known for hosting the "Welcome Home 5K," is opening a new headquarters in Owasso.
The building will be on 5th Avenue, near 86th and Highway 169. The new space will serve as a hub for the foundation, while also allowing veterans the opportunity to meet with a VA service representative, receive trainings, and have access to a computer lab.
Eagle Ops will host an open house on Friday, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. with snacks and drinks. You'll be able to explore the new facility and learn more about the foundation's mission to support veterans.
There will also be some door prizes gifted throughout the day.
Regular hours of operation will begin next week, Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be available on Saturday.
Eagle Ops Foundation is also partnering with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care Systems to open the first Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site in Eastern Oklahoma.
ATLAS sites provide Veterans with private appointment space to meet with VA providers through VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing platform.
They offer services that do not require hands on exams, such as primary care, nutrition, mental health counseling, and social work.
Offering these services reduces obstacles to care and increases access.