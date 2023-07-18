FORT GIBSON, Okla. — A man was arrested for the murder of his wife late Tuesday in Fort Gibson.
On Tuesday afternoon, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was called to a home where Sheriff Andy Simmons said a woman's body was found in the backyard. MCSO said that woman was Julie Adreon.
"Trauma to the body and the crime scene is being investigated by OSBI," Simmons said.
Deputies found Adreon's husband, Joey Whorton, and took him into custody for questioning after searching for him Tuesday afternoon. Late Tuesday, MCSO said he was booked into jail for murder.
FOX23 spoke to Adreon's daughter, Kylee Adreon, who said her mother didn't show up for work for two days. She believes Whorton is responsible for what happened to her mother.
"We all knew this day was going to come," said Kylee. "I'm not a big believer in God, but if he's real I hope that she can send me a sign."
Simmons said MCSO have previously been to the home where Adreon and Whorton lived 16 times for domestic situations.
Court filings show Julie and Whorton were married in January 2021 in Muskogee.
Julie filed for an annulment from Whorton in February 2021 but requested dismissal in April 2021.
Julie also filed a protective order against Whorton in September 2021 but filed for dismissal three weeks later.
Julie filed for divorce from Whorton in April 2022, citing irreconcilable compatibility, but dismissed the petition ten days later.
Julie filed another protective order in January 2023 but filed for dismissal nine days later.
Protective orders from other parties have previously been filed against Whorton in Muskogee and Pittsburg counties.
Whorton was most recently facing a felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, with a warrant filed on July 7.