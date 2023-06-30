TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say Mark Davenport turned himself in for sex crimes involving a woman who worked under his care at goodwill.
“This victim is known to have intellectual disabilities and is employed to Goodwill through contracts from the state,” said Lieutenant Darin Ehrenreich with the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim tells police, Davenport told her to go to the bathroom where the alleged abuse happened. The documents also says he told her not to tell anyone.
The documents go on to say they were out of camera view and when they leave the bathroom her jacket appeared to be unzipped and her clothing disheveled.
“The only word I can think of who is going to take advantage in that situation is predatory,” Ehrenreich said.
The documents say he was the woman’s job coach and that she only had the mental capacity of an 11-12 year old.
FOX23 reached out to Goodwill who sent this statement.
You may have seen a story circulating on social media this morning about a former Goodwill Industries of Tulsa employee who has been arrested. (Mark Davenport is no longer employed by Goodwill Industries of Tulsa.) Upon receiving an allegation of abuse, here are the steps Goodwill Industries of Tulsa took.
"Goodwill Industries of Tulsa immediately reported the allegation to the appropriate authorities. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement and appropriate state authorities investigating the allegation. We have taken appropriate action to ensure the safety of all participants in our programs. Based on confidentiality concerns, at this time Goodwill Industries of Tulsa declines to make any further comment."
Lieutenant Darin Ehrenreich saysDavenport has been reported before for similar allegations involving a vulnerable employee at Goodwill.
“The 2013 case was presented to the district attorney’s office but I don’t believe at that time they had enough to support criminal charges,” Ehrenreich said.
According to court documents there are allegations from multiple people including a child dating back more than ten years.
Davenport has been charged with two counts of Rape by Instrumentation.