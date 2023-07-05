STILWELL, Okla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirms six charges of sexual abuse involving six different children, have been filed against Lawrence Fourkiller, a former Stilwell Public Schools teacher.
The FBI says Stilwell Police are helping with their investigation.
A Federal Indictment that was recently unsealed, reveals the first incident happened between Aug. 2020 and May 2021.
It says, Fourkiller “did knowingly engage in and attempt to engage in a sexual act” with a child under the age of 12.
The same indictment details five more incidents around Aug. 2022 and May 2023, all with children younger than 12 years old.
The document says Fourkiller, “had sexual contact through clothing and inner thigh, of a child under the age of 12, with intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade and arouse.”
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network , Fourkiller became a credentialed minister in 2015.
Fourkiller was listed on the Stillwell Elementary School directory up until July 5th but has since been removed.
Assistant Superintendent Matthew Brunk issued the following statement:
"Student safety is the greatest priority of Stilwell Public Schools. This spring, we received a serious allegation regarding a district employee. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the matter was reported to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services and law enforcement. The district has fully cooperated with – and will continue to cooperate with – all related investigations. Because this is a personnel matter, I am unable to share additional information at this time."
The FBI says Dallas Police took Fourkiller into custody without incident at Dallas Fort Worth Airport on June 28, 2023.
The Johnson County Jail in Texas verified Fourkiller was released to U.S. Marshals the morning of July 5, likely to be extradited back to Oklahoma.
Kayla McCleery with the FBI says investigators believe there could be other victims. They are encouraging anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement or the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or LFVictims@fbi.gov.