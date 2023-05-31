OKLAHOMA CITY — A former state employee is suing the Oklahoma Department of Education (OSDE) after she said her right to free speech was violated.
Lawyers for Janessa Bointy announced Tuesday that she is suing for wrongful termination after she spoke about student mental health at a school board meeting. She is being represented by the Center for Employment Law.
A press release said Bointy served as a school counselor specialist at OSDE for more than two years before being fired on March 9, days after speaking at an Edmond Public Schools board meeting.
Video from the meeting shows Bointy identifying herself as a state employee, but said she’s there speaking as a parent. The press release said the meeting focused on mental health after a student committed suicide, and Bointy gave information about how the district could better protect its students.
"Failure to address student mental health needs is linked to poor academic performance, behavior problems, school violence, dropping out, substance abuse, increased special education referrals, suicide and criminal activity," Bointy said at the meeting.
The release said, in her termination paperwork, the district alleges she violated its Confidentiality Agreement and Media Policy by speaking at the meeting. However, Bointy believes she was terminated for speaking out about issues that contradicted the views of State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
Bointy said she is suing OSDE to hold the department accountable by not allowing them to “bully good people” and because she is passionate about Oklahoma school districts providing mental health services.
OSDE has 90 days to respond to the filing. FOX23 has reached out to OSDE for comment, and it said they do not comment on HR matters.