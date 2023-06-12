Current Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis visited Tulsa on Saturday, where Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt offered support for his campaign.
It was a decision that did not bode well with former President Donald Trump. Trump is also running for the Republican ticket.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote in part, "Now, despite the fact that DeSanctimonious is losing to Biden, & me, Stitt just endorsed him. Wow! He disliked "the Indians" & my great Senate pick!"
Gov. Stitt has not yet responded to the post.