Former Osage Chief praises Killers of the Flower Moon in viral tweet

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A tweet by a former Osage Chief praising the new movie Killers of the Flower Moon has gone viral.
Jim Gray wrote the post after the films premier last weekend, hailing the collaboration and the importance of the Osage Nation in making the movie.
He says detail, accuracy and collaboration were all crucial and is praising director martin Scorsese for listening to the community.
Gray says it was emotional watching killers of the Flower Moon for the first time.
"It’s one thing to read about it it’s one thing to talk about it it’s something else to see it on the big screen," said Gray.
"I know how the story goes I know how it ends but the way that he told it was so moving it really was," said Gray.
The movie, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo Dicaprrio and Robert De Niro, was filmed in Pawhuska, Fairfax, Bartlesville and Tulsa.
Based on real life events, the Reign of Terror, where native people were killed for their land rights, Grays great great grandfather, Henry Roan, was one of the victims.
"While I’m watching this murder take place on the screen I’m thinking about my mom how her life was radically altered for the rest of her days as a result of that," said Gray.
"That gave me the courage to sit in that seat and watch that you know I owed it to her," said Gray.
The movie was given a nine minute standing ovation after its premier at the Cannes Film Festival.
The actor who plays Henry Roan, Grays great grandfather, gave a warriors cry which has been shared widely on TikTok.
I kinda wondered if he didn’t channel a bit of Henry roan for a minute to find that deep part of himself because it was intense," said Roan.
Gray got to see the movie in a private screening before its premier and a tweet he posted about the film has now been viewed over seven million times.
"It almost choked me up realizing so much universal concern for our voice to be heard in this film was part of the leading comments that sent that thing up to 7.2 million views in just a matter of three days," said Gray.
He says he wanted people to know that the movie was a collaboration between the makers of the movie and the Osage people and it was rewritten during the pandemic after a meeting with Martin Scorsese.
"It gave him eight or nine months to rewrite the entire script and bring the story away from the FBI and make it a movie really about the Osage people," said Gray.
Gray says Osage members helped design the clothing and sets and the Osage langue is spoken in the movie too.
He hopes this movie sets a standard for other productions
"Not every films going to be made by Scorsese that follows Native American culture and and tribal understanding but there’s a process that one can follow and Scorsese created that process in how he did this film that I think could be a model for other studios to follow in the future," said Gray.
"I hope I’m not wrong but I think people are going to enjoy this film and they’re going to learn something at the same time," said Gray.
Killers of the flower moon hits theaters October 18.