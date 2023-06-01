OKLAHOMA CITY – On Thursday, a former sergeant with the Grady County Jail was sentenced for using excessive force against an inmate.
Johnnie K. Drewery, 29, will serve 48 months of probation, 30 days of weekend incarceration and 104 hours of community service, according to Robert J. Troester, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.
On January 19, 2022, Drewery pleaded guilty to a felony civil rights violation.
According to court documents and admissions, in 2020 Drewery and other officers transported the inmate, D.H., into a holding cell at the Grady County Jail. When D.H. was being put into his cell. D.H. spit on Drewery.
Drewery went into the cell and in retaliation for being spit on, struck and repeatedly kneed D.H.
D.H. suffered a fractured rib as a result of this assault.
"Former Sergeant Drewery violated the public trust and the laws he was sworn to uphold when he assaulted a man entrusted to his care," said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. "Being a correctional officer did not make him above the law. My office remains committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all Oklahomans – including those who are incarcerated."
The case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia E. Barry for the Western of District of Oklahoma and Trial Attorney Laura Gilson of the Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.