TULSA, Okla. — The FOX23 Severe Weather Team is learning how Oklahoma Forestry Services is helping Tulsa after a Father’s Day windstorm caused widespread damage.
Deep in the trails of Mohawk Park in north Tulsa are three teams from the Urban Forestry Strike Force.
“We’re covering all these natural trails. We’re looking for overhead hangers, hazards, downed trees on the trails all that stuff,” said Urban Community Partnership Coordinator Riley Coy.
Many of Tulsa’s parks and trails are closed because of storm damage. The goal of this team is to collect data on the number of trees down and what the damage is, to get the parks open quicker.
“We have a program on our phones so we tally all of this stuff so then they can watch it in real time as we’re doing it," said Coy. "Then they get all of that data immediately when we’re done.”
The team tallied 48 trees in just two hours while FOX23 tagged along Thursday. Damaged trees are also marked with pink tags on the trails. The city can use the data to help with funding for storm recovery.
“Anytime we can deploy, it helps the community we’re working in, A, become more efficient and get on their feet quicker, and B, it helps them realize the financial burden through the FEMA assistance,” said Coy.
Coy says while the damage across the area is extensive in area parks, the trails fared better because of the support of the thick wooded area.
“All of these trees sort of buffer themselves from the wind so they have that safety net sort of built in just being out here in this natural area,” said Coy.
The Urban Forestry Strike Force first deployed to Tulsa in the 2007 ice storm at Mohawk Park. It was also their first stop Thursday. Coy said trails were in much worse shape then because of the effect ice has on trees.
The team will cover up to 20 miles of trails and parks. They’ll be working in Tulsa through Friday.