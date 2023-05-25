CLAREMORE, Okla. — Food Truck Thursday has returned for the summer season in Claremore.
On Thursday, hundreds gathered in downtown Claremore to enjoy great food, late night shopping and live music.
The Lilac District partnered with the Will Rogers Stampede Rodeo to start the rodeo weekend.
FOX23 spoke the Executive Director of Visit Claremore, Tanya Andrews, on the importance of Food Truck Thursdays in Claremore.
"It's very important, half a million dollars in three days, its very important," said Andrews.
Food Truck Thursdays will be from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. until October.
