TULSA, Okla. − The first class of graduating seniors at Tulsa Honor Academy (THA) participated in the school’s first College Signing Day inside the Mabee Center at ORU Tuesday.
Similar to an athlete announcing where they will play their sport in college, the class of 75 students took to the stage to announce what school they will head to after high school.
Only just launching in 2015, THA’s major focus is to get students ready for college and make sure they graduate. The school said 97% of the graduating class was accepted to a four-year university and 93% will be first-generation college students.
Senior Kimberly Perez will head to OSU. She told FOX23, "it makes me feel excited that I accomplished something with all my parents coming to the United States with nothing, I feel like I accomplished their dream.”
THA seniors also graduated Tuesday evening.