VERDIGRIS, Okla. — The Verdigris Fire District (VFD) said two fires happened within a few days of each other leading up to the Fourth of July. Both fires were related to discarded fireworks.
"First fire that we had was actually fireworks in a trash can against the side of a detached garage that lit on fire and destroyed the trash can and caused some pretty good damage to the detached garage,” said VFD Lieutenant Michael Irby.
VFD said that in the second fire, they believe a punk—a stick used to light fireworks—didn't get put out all the way. VFD posted photos of that home that shows fire damage to the garage.
"It was stuffed back into a soft-sided wagon then rolled back into the garage and it lit everything on fire,” Irby said.
All residents made it out of the house OK.
According to VFD, it is not only important to soak your fireworks in water before disposing of them, but they said it's also important to wrap them up, put them in the trash can and keep that trash can away from your house.
According to Irby, if you still have fireworks to shoot off, take the time to put them out and toss them out the right way.
“Biggest thing I would say is soak them in water for a little bit. Make sure they're thoroughly cooled off. Make sure there's nothing else in there that could be hot and possibly ignite them again," said Irby.
"Also, putting them in a bag or a box of something and leaving them out away from the house. Definitely not in the garage. That way if they do catch fire, they're not going to potentially damage a house or a structure."
According to Irby, unused fireworks should be discarded as well, and not saved for next year.
"Obviously, you won't want to put them in your house and risk them going off in your house," Irby said. “Just throw them away and buy new next year."