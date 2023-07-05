VERDIGRIS, Okla. — The Verdigris Fire District (VFD) said on social media it put out a second structure fire in three days related to discarded fireworks.
VFD posted photos of a house with fire damage seen to its garage. The Oak Grove Fire Department said they helped VFD with the fire, that happened on Monday. All residents made it out of the house OK.
"Please do not throw away or place used fireworks in your home or garage," said the VFD. "Fireworks can smolder for long periods of time even if they are soaked with a hose after being discharged."
VFD said fireworks should be placed in a fireproof container and stay a safe distance from your home or other flammable materials.