WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Officials said a Porter firefighter was hit by a car Monday morning while he was responding to a multi-car crash.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says it happened around 9:15 a.m. on the Muskogee Turnpike, about two miles north of Tullahasse,
According to OHP, a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox hit a car, left the road to the right, hit the firefighter, then hit a second car.
Officials say the firefighter, who OHP identified as 27-year-old Michael Seals of Porter, was already working an accident when the Equinox hit him.
They also said Seals was well off the roadway when he was hit.
According to OHP, Seals was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital.
OHP said the driver of the Equinox, 58-year-old Sally Daniels of Muskogee, was taken to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition.
Her passenger, 29-year-old Thomas Daniels of Muskogee, was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital, OHP said.
OHP said the driver of the first car that was hit, a 73-year-old man from Cookson, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the second car that was hit, a 22-year-old man from Ochelata, was not injured, OHP said.
OHP said the crash was caused by inattentive driving.
FOX23 asked OHP if Sally Daniels will be facing any charges, and they told us they are still investigating.