TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is asking for help identifying a person believed to have intentionally set fires at two businesses in midtown Tulsa.
TFD said the person started a fire at a McDonald's at East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road, and started a fire at a food trailer just south of the McDonald's, on May 31 around 2 a.m.
TFD posted video footage to social media that shows a person setting fire to what looks like a stack of crates outside the McDonald's.
If you have any information about who the person is, please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if tips lead to an arrest and conviction.