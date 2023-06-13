Final phase underway for Tulsa Housing Authority project in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The sixth and final phase of Tulsa’s River West project is underway after the Tulsa Housing Authority and co-developer The Michael’s Organization secured $25 million dollars in financing.
River West is a $180 million dollar project to build 435-mixed income apartments.
In order to get $35 million dollar in HUD grant funding the work has to be complete in six years. So far, they’re right on target, according to Jeff Hall, the Vice President of Development Services with the Tulsa Housing Authority.
“We have to be completely finished by September of 2024,” said Hall. “So to secure and start construction on phase six, when we did in May of this year, was about the last moment we could do it to get it done.”
What now looks like a huge dirt lot will eventually be home to three new buildings and 88 new apartments in phase six.
Phase five, which is currently under construction, will offer 68 new apartments.
Hall explained what laid the groundwork for the new construction on site today.
“What’s really cool about these two phases is it replaces the former Brightwater’s property, which was a severely distressed property complex that was here before,” said Hall. “But it allows us to access and really active Route 66 which is huge for this community.”
Phase six will also bring back the balconies that existed in phase one.
River West is a mixed-income apartment complex, meaning there are subsidized and affordable housing units and market-rate units.
“A big part of River West is we had two existing properties here and families that lived on site. We worked as a part of the overall development to move them elsewhere in the city, tear down the existing apartments, come back with new mixed-income apartments and then bring those families back," said Hall.
Hall said they have brought back over 90 percent of the original residents as part of phases one through four.