Fiancée of drowning victim describes 29-year old as kind young man who helped others

TULSA, Okla. — The fiancé of the 29-year old who drowned at a Tulsa community pool early Sunday morning after hours wants Jacob Fechner to be remembered for his compassion for others.
"I want him to be remembered for his kindness, for how he was just able to talk to anybody, you know, just for his personality," said Fechner's fiancée, Claudia Santos.
Tulsa Police say Fechner drowned at the community pool at Whiteside Park early Sunday morning after he and two other friends gained access to the pool after hours.
The young man who died would have celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday, June 13. Now his family is planning his memorial.
While the yellow crime tape has been removed from the pool at Whiteside Park, the pool itself remains closed. A handwritten notice posted outside explains that an "unfortunate drowning incident" occurred overnight when the pool was locked and closed.
Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg is calling what happened a tragic and unfortunate accident. He said officers responded to the 911 call just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
"At one point the victim was in the water and was having some difficulty," said Meulenberg, "didn’t know if they were struggling, or just were face down, we’re still trying to figure that out."
"So his friends pulled him out to the side, and started some first aid on him, still progressively got worse, so we were contacted, as well as Tulsa Fire Dept, EMSA," said Meulenberg.
“Tulsa Fire and EMSA continued to try life saving measures, unfortunately they were unsuccessful, and then he died there at the scene," said Meulenberg.
Police have talked with the two other individuals who were with Fechner and the investigation is ongoing.
Meulenberg said while they found some evidence of beer cans, they don’t know if the victim had been drinking and are awaiting the report from the Medical Examiner’s office.
The pool where the drowning occurred is considered a "junior pool" meaning that is only three to four feet deep and does not allow diving.
Tulsa Parks Director Anna America said there’s an eight foot fence that surrounds the pool and Sunday’s tragedy serves as a reminder about the importance of water safety.
“I think for all of our lifeguards, who are primarily young people, they’re high school students, you know, college students, they’re probably heading into this week with a weightier sense of the responsibility that they have for everybody who comes in and enjoys these pools,” said America.
An even heavier weight exists for those who knew and loved Jacob Fechner; his fiancée Claudia Santos said the two had been together for five years. She shared with us an example of his kindness to others.
"We’ll go to QuikTrip and stuff and then he’ll see like a person, the people outside asking for money, he’ll always give them money," said Santos. "Or when it was cold, he had an extra blanket, he would give that to them."
She said Fechner was a graduate of Will Rogers High School and he knew how to swim.
He had been working at Eyemart Express until recently and was looking for something different.
We have learned that there is a memorial planned for Jacob Fechner on Saturday, June 17 at noon at 1608 E. Eighth Street South in Tulsa.
Click here to donate to help the family with funeral and burial costs.