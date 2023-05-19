TULSA, Okla. — It is pretty common for asdical examiner reports and says sometimes they delay in getting them can present problems when building a case. He says without them sometimes it takes much longer to build a case for preliminary hearings and during that time some people may be walking free.
“Certainly, the delay in the medical examiner report being presented a delay in presenting criminal charges to court but we continue the investigation so when that me report comes to us, we are ready to present charges,” said Thorpe.
Oklahoma's Chief Medical Examiner Doctor Eric Pfeifer says they are working to hire doctors to help with all caseloads.
“An overdose is relatively quick except for the toxicology report and the toxicology reports have gotten a lot less because we have hired two more toxicologists, so they are starting to whip through that caseload to get our results faster,” said Pfeifer.
Doctor Pfeifer says that’s the goal while working through the heavy caseload.
“Doctor downstairs working longer hours, more paperwork that has to be done…. longer wait times for families and agencies who are waiting for our work," said Pfeifer.
Like the district attorney in Wagoner County.
“I think they are definitely probably overwhelmed,” said Thorp.