TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa is hosting a free concert and festival before it takes on Memphis 901 FC Friday night.
The soccer club is hosting its first "On the Green LIVE!" event at Guthrie Green, headlined by King Cabbage Brass Band who will play before FC Tulsa's 8 p.m. kickoff.
"On the Green LIVE!" starts at 5 p.m. and no ticket is required. Food trucks will be set up with yard games and face painting available.
King Cabbage Brass Band takes center stage at 6 p.m. and will play a full set before the party moves across the street to ONEOK Field for FC Tulsa's kickoff versus Memphis.
FC Tulsa will also host $1 Beer Night at the match where fans can purchase a Midfield Terrace ticket for $12 which includes a wristband that gives fans access to $1 beers at the Midfield Terrace bar, starting when gates open.
Parking around Guthrie Green and throughout the Arts District for "On the Green LIVE!" is free.