TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa's first-ever elite camp is taking place this week.
The camp is for competitive players ages 13 through 19 looking to advance their soccer careers.
Male and female athletes are training directly with FC Tulsa coaches at the Titan Sports Complex in west Tulsa. They're doing strength and conditioning exercises and getting functional training lessons.
FC Tulsa Assistant Coach Matthew Watson said they also showed game film to the athletes.
"I did some game film with them to show them what senior scout is like. For the first team, whoever we're playing, the next game is Louisville, we show the team what this team does in each moment," said Watson.
Vann Childers is an upcoming sophomore at Southside High School in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He said he's been to FC Tulsa camps before and it's a good environment to be in.
"[We learn] a lot of technical stuff. Trainings are high level and team bonding is very important," said Childers. "Last year our coach, Coach Anthony, had us doing a bunch of things on and off the field, making sure we were all treating each other like family and just keeping that message that we're all there to play as a team."
The camp runs through Friday.