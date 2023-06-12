TULSA, Okla. — The FBI is investigating a package that was sent from Mexico to Tulsa, Okla. that contained cocaine.
There is one package that FedEx did not deliver, according to federal court documents, it was said to have a 'brick of pure cola'.
“It can be very difficult to intercept every vehicle or every package that is on an aircraft or a cargo ship, things will slip through,” said Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Spokesperson Mark Woodward.
According to court documents, the FBI was tracking a package that weighed five kilograms and it had a return address from Jalisco, Mexico and on its way to Tulsa.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Spokesperson Mark Woodward is not speaking on this package or case in particular, but he says he has seen drugs in the mail.
“It just speaks to the high level of addiction that it when they are willing to risk it being detected by authorities in the mail,” Woodward said.
In this case, according to federal documents drug dealers are known to use FedEx because of the speed, reliability, and low cost of this service as well as believing there is a minimal chance of it being detected.
The court documents say the address was previously connected to a current target of an FBI drug investigation. The documents say the package was eventually found in a FedEx delivery truck.
According to documents, it was taken off a FedEx truck and taken to a Tulsa facility where a K-9 alerted to the possibility of drugs.
According to court documents, a search warrant was executed on the package and some sandals as well as more than 500 grams of cocaine was found.
“They are not only driving it across the border in a passenger vehicles, they will have a family posing as a family on the highway looking like they are heading to a wedding to using cargo ships, bringing it in our sea ports but even using our airlines,” said Woodward.