ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. − The father of the 9-month-old killed in a murder-suicide last month in Rogers County is working to create a law in his son’s memory, with the hope of enacting change when it comes to parents visitation rights and previous mental health crises.
He’s calling it Billy’s Law.
“I have no problem devoting the rest of my life enacting change and saving other kids,” said Billy Jacobson.
It’s been nearly three weeks since 9-month-old Billy Jacobson, 6 year old Bryce, and 11 year old Noe were killed. Jacobson is now trying to get some laws changed.
“If somebody breaks visitation or custody, that there’s actually a monetary or jail time penalty for doing so. Everyone assumes there is one, but currently there is not,” said Jacobson.
Investigators say during a supervised visit, Brandy McCaslin killed her three children before turning the gun on herself. Jacobson says a professional should be the one supervising, not friends or relatives.
“That should not be the case. There’s too many people with their own agendas. The last one we had was great, but the fact of the matter is, she’s a friend, she’s not trained to see things she needs to see. It’s not her fault she didn’t, DHS should have been stepping in and making sure that’s who we had,” said Jacobson.
That’s another thing he hopes to have in Billy’s Law. District 19 representative J.J. Humphrey calls what happened a complete system failure.
“When you look at an incident that has had numerous red flags before it happened, mental health, DHS, courts involved, same thing happened months before, there’s no excuse. When we see that that’s what we call a massive system breakdown,” said Rep. Humphrey.
He’s helping write Billy’s Law and says he wants it to ensure that parents with history of severe mental illness, abuse, or other unlawful issues, have rights stripped.
“We’re not going to put children back in those settings,” said Rep. Humphrey.
Both Representative Humphrey and Jacobson say they’re not pointing fingers. But they hope to help save another family from loss and heartache.
“I do believe I need to make where them passing was not for nothing. It wasn’t in vain. They deserve to have a voice. If we can save one more kid from having anything like this happen, it’s worth the rest of my life going for that,” said Jacobson.
Jacobson is hoping to get more people involved in Billy’s Law. He’s created an email, changeforbilly@gmail.com, for people to help in the fight. He’s also partnering up with a child advocacy group, Victim to Hero Foundation, based out of Chicago. They hope to introduce Billy's Law next February.