TULSA, Okla. — Thursday's Battle of the 'Burbs saw a rematch of last season's state title game between first-ranked Bixby and third-ranked Owasso. But the topic on everyone's mind was the heat.
Bixby took on Owasso at the University of Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium, and although Bixby ultimately won the game 42-16, both fan bases found common ground outside the stadium as they tried to beat the heat.
People drank loads of water and put ice packs down their backs to try to stay cool.
Medwise Urgent Care gave out free water bottles that turned dark pink when filled with cold water.
"It's very important [to drink water] especially with the heat we are experiencing in Tulsa," said an employee passing out water.
Fans got some shade at kickoff, but some spectators still said it was one of the hottest games they have ever been to.
The players down on the field were supplied with plenty of hydration and cooling fans.