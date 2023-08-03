TULSA, Oklahoma — Fan donations from private and corporate donors have piled up since Monday when the organization only had five fans.
On Thursday, the organization had 240 fans with additional donations throughout the day.
Meals on Wheels has been busy this week checking on their elderly clients and delivering fans as fast as they came in, if they can’t afford their utility bills.
FOX23 rode along with director of client care Jonathan Vanbeber.
"Many of our clients are on medications that are negatively impacted by heat," Vanbeber said, "So, [for their health] they need to be cooler."
He says 76% of their 2,100 clients live at the poverty level and have to take drastic measures to keep their electric bills down -- like Michael Zwinger, whose electric bill was $800.
"[The fans] push the air around where we keep the vents closed and the air [is] pushed around so we can get air," he said.
Vanbeber says it's common for their clients to close off rooms to air conditioning to save money.
"They know they won't be able to afford that utility budget so they have to turn off the air conditioning and so we've got a lot of folks in that situation," Vanbeber says, "Because we know air conditioners -- this is the time that they break. We've got a lot of them that are experiencing outages in their...air conditioning units."
Vanbeber says he wants his clients to stay healthy so he is happy that the fan donations poured in to help them.
Meals on Wheels is taking fan donations both from individuals and businesses in the community.
Donations can be made at the Meals on Wheels office on E. 51st Ave. in Tulsa.