The family of one of Ronnie Busicks victims are angryon his early release from prison on Friday.
They are now trying to put attention back onto the victims Lauria bible and Ashley freeman with an online candle lit vigil and thousands of people have been paying tribute.
Lauria Bibles mom, Lorene Bible, says she is angry that Ronnie Busick left Lexington prison by a back door early Friday morning as she and a group of protestors waited for him at the front.
"There could have been somebody from this prison walk across and tell me what they're doing. Just tell me. Not telling me will make me furious," said Lorene Bible.
Investigators say Ronnie Busick, along with two other men who have now died, abducted and likely killed Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman in 1999.
Busick was convicted of accessory to felony murder but is now out of prison early for good behavior after serving three years.
Busick was taken to a bus stop which Kay Thompson from the Department of Corrections says its standard procedure,
"Ronnie Busick was released today from Lexington correctional center a little after 6:30 this morning. He was out into a transport van and we took him to the bus station as is our normal operating procedure for all inmates who request to go to the bus station," said Kay Thompson.
Laurias cousin, Lisa Brodrick, says she is not surprised at the way Busick left prison.
"Once a coward always a coward that’s just how I feel about it he’s been a coward from the beginning I’m not at all surprised that this is how he went out." said Lisa Brodrick.
Online the family have asked people to light candles in Lauria and Ashleys memory, take pictures and post them, Lisa says the outpouring of support has been incredible.
"There are thousands it’s wonderful to see the response that people are giving," said Lisa Brodrick.
"It’s been really nice I’ve seen several different countries I’ve seen all around us you know so many states so much support and on a really hard day that’s important," Lisa Brodrick.
Lisa says its important to put the focus back on the victims, find Lauria and Ashleys bodies and bring them home.
"He’s not coming back to prison he’s out so we need to stop thinking about him and get the focus back on what we’ve been trying to do for 23 years and just to find Lauria and Ashley," said Lisa Brodrick.
The Bible family say they are going to carry on campaigning to change the law so that other criminal aren’t released early and will never give up trying to find Lauria and Ashley.