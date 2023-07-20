Family of loved one murdered by man who was executed can finally move on

TULSA, Okla. -- The family of a Tulsa mother murdered in 1995 says they can finally move on after the man on death row for the killing, was executed. Jemaine Cannon was convicted in 1996 for the 1995 stabbing death of Sharonda White Clark.
Sharonda Clark’s daughter and sister were in McAlester to witness Thursday’s execution. They say they can finally rest at ease knowing he can’t escape prison again.
“This is finally done, there’s no more escaping. There are no more possibilities, that’s what puts us at ease, said Yeh Shen White-Hicks.
Moments after watching her mother’s killer take his last breath, Yeh Shen White-Hicks is bravely moving on.
“She may not be here in flesh, but she’s still here within me, within her sister, within our family,” said White-Hicks.
Jemaine Cannon escaped prison while serving a 15 year sentence for beating an 18 year old girl. That escape landed him to Sharonda Clark who he stabbed to death in midtown Tulsa in 1995. The last 28 years have been grueling for her family.
“He died in his peace. Unfortunately, my mom did not have that opportunity. He was allowed to say his goodbyes, read lips, give thumbs up,” said White-Hicks.
He stood by his self-defense claim. Sharing his faith for his final words, Clark’s daughter and sister Shaya Duncan called it selfish. And they’re not surprised he showed no remorse for what investigators called a violent crime.
“I didn’t expect an apology. He hasn’t been apologetic throughout this whole thing. His last words were not a surprise,” said Duncan.
Yeh Shen says it’s unfair for crime victims to feel content by just putting their perpetrator behind bars. She says justice isn’t what she feels now---but she says she can finally turn the page.
“We did it. We were your voice. We stood for you when you could not stand,” said White-Hicks.