NORMAN, Okla. — Family and friends showed up Sunday to send off Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and airmen who are being sent to help patrol the Texas border.
Fifty men and women from Oklahoma will go to El Paso, Texas, to assist in Operation Lone Star, where they will help local law enforcement identify illegal immigrant or drug trafficking activity. All of the soldiers going to the border volunteered for the mission.
But the National Guard members said sendoffs like these are important.
“Without the families, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. That’s the unsung hero of the military, I believe," said National Guard Capt. Jayce Crowder.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Sen. James Lankford addressed why they feel it is important to send Oklahoma resources to the border.
“This is the right mission. We’ve got fentanyl deaths affecting Oklahomans. We’ve got stuff pouring in from our southern border," said Stitt.
"Any work that we can do to be able to cut off the supplier to reduce dramatically the supply of methamphetamine and fentanyl saves lives in our state," said Lankford.
While they don't have an official date, the National Guard said they will leave sometime in August. The deployment is expected to last about 30 days with a follow-up deployment of an additional fifty members in 2024.