Families of two young people who were badly injured in a Washington County crash speak out

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&

...OZONE ALERT SATURDAY... The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone alert for Saturday, for the Tulsa metropolitan area. An ozone alert means that conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground. If sunshine is abundant when these air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that results in the development of ozone near the ground during the afternoon and evening hours. While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation. A few simple measures can be taken to help keep the ozone levels from becoming unhealthy. During ozone alert days: Postpone any unnecessary driving and car pool if possible. If you do drive to work,turn The air conditioner in your car off during your morning commute. You can also cut down on extra driving by bringing your lunch to work. If you must refuel your vehicle, do it in the evening after the sun goes down or postpone your fueling to another day. Postpone running the lawn mower and gas trimmer, the exhaust from these small engines contributes a significant amount of pollution to the air. Industrial facilities should reduce pollution emissions as much as possible on ozone alert days. These preventative measures, performed throughout the Tulsa metro area, can have a tremendous effect in reducing the pollutants that contribute to ozone problems. For further information, contact The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at (918) 293-1600 or the Indian Nations Council of Governments /incog/ at (918) 584-7526. Additional information can also be found at www.ozonealert.com... including current ozone levels around the Tulsa area.