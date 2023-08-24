Families of two young people who were badly injured in a Washington County crash speak out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. − The families of a group of teenagers who were in a crash in Washington County last month are trying to raise awareness of the dangers of driving.
Two teenage girls died and a young man and a woman were badly injured.
Two others in the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash that happed east of Ochelata.
It’s been just over a month since the crash and the families say their loved ones have spent weeks in the hospital and been left with life-long injuries.
They’re trying to warn people to be careful when they’re out on the roads.
Charlotte Shouse says all of her worst fears came true when she found out her 19-year-old daughter, Autumn, had been in a crash.
"I couldn’t stop screaming and begging God to please not take my baby," said Shouse. "The only thing that she remembers is she was laying in grass and she thought she was dead."
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on the morning of July 19, on 4020 Road.
"Both of her jaws are broken, she had a broken femur, and her neck was literally cut all the way around," said Shouse.
OHP says a 23-year-old man was driving and that he and a 20-year-old man were treated for minor injuries. And 17-year-old Kiana Johnson and 16-year-old Shannon Suter both died.
Josiah Torres was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. His mom is Fawn Theisen and she says he suffered internal bleeding and had to have surgery on his neck.
"They had to take two screws in the back of his skull and reconnect his skull to his spine," said Theisen. "He used to do MMA. He will not be able to do MMA anymore. I know he'll never be able to turn his head left to right."
Both Shouse and Theisen are trying to raise awareness of safe driving.
"He remembers seeing a deer and he remembers swerving that's all he remembers. When you're on the backroads please don't drive crazy you know be respectful of others if you see a deer don't try to miss it just hit it," said Theisen. "On roads your not familiar with you need to always be very cautious, you need to be extremely cautious when you have other people in the vehicle with you."
Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they’re still investigating the cause of the wreck, but both Johnson's and Suter's parents are asking the community to speak up if they have any information about what led up to the crash.
"Any information you have bring it forward you know just for Kiana, Shannon, Josiah, and Autumn," said Kirk Johnson, Kiana's father.
"It would give us a lot of peace to know what happened and to be able to go forward," said Fawn Suter, Shannon's mother.
All the families are thanking the community for their support.
A poker run is being organized to help raise money for the families’ medical expenses. It's being planned for Sept. 16, 2023.
For more information on that head to the Ride the 918 Facebook page.