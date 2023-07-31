TULSA, Okla. − Two streets in Tulsa have been temporarily closed after extreme heat caused the pavement to buckle.
Leon Kragel is the city's Street Maintenance Operations Manager.
He says the heat caused the road to buckle in an area 3 feet wide and 6-9 inches high.
Kragel says the surface temperatures between 105-122 degrees caused the pavement to expand and buckle.
"It's so hot and the pavement's getting hotter every day because our temperatures are not cooling off at night," he said, "So the expansion can only expand so far. So what happens is it buckles up."
The buckle on 71st near Mingo was reported during the weekend. The lanes were closed over the weekend and repairs are expected to be completed Wednesday. Crews have already filled in two of the outside lanes.
A second closure was announced Monday afternoon, this time impacting the inside, southbound lanes near the 1600 block of Southwest Boulevard.
This particular closure is in effect until further notice.
Kragel advised drivers to call 311 if they see or feel anything different while they're driving on the streets so the city's maintenance workers can investigate if it needs an emergency repair.