GT Amusement Services, the overseas company who bought the ride, confirms the contractor backed out and currently all work has stopped.
A spokesperson for the company said the contractor worked for 10 days, but informed them unforeseen issues caused them to charge GT over $100,000 more than the initially agreed upon price to remove it.
The spokesperson said they are currently in talks with a UK-based company to finish removing it, but are running into issues with insurance.
As of Thursday, much of the ride’s eastern station had been dismantled, with the roof and most siding removed.
Most of the ride’s cable system had also been removed, and is currently laying in the Expo Square parking lot.
The concrete base of one of the ride’s towers had also been severely chipped away, with internal supports and rebar showing. It is currently surrounded by a fence.
FOX23 reached out to Expo Square to if this poses any safety issues to Expo Square visitors and if they are working on plans to continue removing the ride.
“The purchaser and owner of the ride, GT Amusements, is who has selected / determined the removal contractor,” Expo Square’s COO Amanda Blair said.” This decision is at their discretion, and we have been informed they are changing contractors and the work will resume.”