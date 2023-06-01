TULSA, Okla. — Ethan Hawke has been spotted for a second time around Tulsa.
The actor was seen with the co-creator and showrunner of "Reservation Dogs", Sterlin Harjo, at the Philbrook Museum of Art in midtown Tulsa on Tuesday.
There's speculation that Hawke is filming for the FX on Hulu series about four Native American teenagers living on an Oklahoma reservation.
Hawke was already somewhat familiar with the show. He announced a Peabody Award awarded to the show's cast and crew last summer.
“The history of authentic depictions of Native Americans on the small screen is, shall we say, brief, and if we were going to be completely honest, indefensibly so,” said Hawke during his presentation. “Thankfully, 2021 gifted us Reservation Dogs.”
The show has notoriously been filmed across Oklahoma, including Okmulgee County and some spots in Tulsa.
The third season of "Reservation Dogs" premieres on Hulu Aug. 2.