STILLWATER, Okla. — Hundreds of boys and girls, nine different sports, all in one week.
The sports included will be basketball, football, volleyball, tennis, soccer, wrestling, football and softball.
More than 1,300 teenage athletes swarmed the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater this past week.
It's called the "EPOS Sports Experience," a camp for kids in grades 7th-12th.
The kids stay overnight in the college dorms.
"They can dream-build about their future and how things can be someday," said Jolene Henderson, former player of the USA Softball Team.
They work hard all day to condition.
And perfect the techniques of the sport they love.
"The camp is really something different for me," EPOS camper Dakota Duke said. "I've never been to this big of a sports camp honestly and its just a whole new experience and I'm glad to be here."
And they get to learn from some of the best pro athletes, pro coaches, college coaches and college athletes.
"We have MBA coaches WNBA coaches, retired athletes," said Amy Moore, Great Britain Women's National Softball Team player. "Collegiate athletes, we have some of the most pristine coaching."
"All the leadership here is faith-filled guys and ladies who are serving the Lord in several different ways," said former NFL player, Victor DeGrate.
"I think making a difference in their life sport is a conduit of how we make change," Henderson added. "Speaking to them and making them better makes a difference and you can feel it."
"The coaching staff, they're all so kind. And they want to invest into you," said Abigail Clements, EPOS camper.
"As an athlete, we have all these amazing college coaches, we have great coaches that know what they're doing and help me build my fundamentals with the stuff I lost my touch in," added another camper, Mia Hughes. "They're great, they're helping me become a leader.
FOX23 Investigative Reporter Janna Clark is also volunteering at the camp as a softball coach.
Janna said the camp teaches the kids about all aspects of sports, not just physical skills.
"One thing that gets ignored a lot of time with athletes is the mental part of the game," Janna said. "I really feel like the mentality of the game is 90 percent of it. And one thing they focus on this camp is mental toughness."
Janna said they also teach how to be a good teammate.
"They have these sessions and they work on teamwork and it was really cool," she said. "The kids had a lot of fun doing it. They work with hoola-hoops and these jump rope activities."
"The sportsmanship amongst these girls is amazing," Duke added. "I'm glad the coaches are telling us to speak up more because communication skills are a huge issue among many teams."
All the coaches volunteer their time, not just to help kids become better athletes, but better people.
"It's different than any camp out there," said motivational speaker, Coach JC. "It's an experience, because epic is what EPOS means and we're building athletes, not just their skill, not in their skill, their sport, but to win off the court, off the field, off the mat and in life."
Corey Hilliard played football at OSU and then professionally for the New England Patriots.
"We talk about issues like bullying, social media, how to be a better person in society," Hilliard said.
After a hot day of sports, all the teens get together for church service at night.
Corey said being a teen today is tough, and faith can help get people through tough times.
"We don't shy away from being faith-based," Hilliard said. "We want our campus to come and know Jesus Christ our savior and that's what we do here. All encompassing camp. We don't shy away from the fact that we love God here."
"We've been at chapel every night," Moore said. "That's one of the best experiences I've had. I've never worked with an organization that does both. It's so enlightening. And seeing all the kids have fun on the field and at chapel, it's really awesome to see."
"We have a chance to pour into these children's lives, not just about football, but about life," said Jemal Singleton, Pro NFL Coach. "We have chapel in the evenings when we talk about our faith. And let them know they have a savior that loves them. This has been one of the most amazing experiences I've been apart of. And I'm going to do it every year I can possibly can because it's just that important."
"I really like I got to meet new people. And we combined two of my favorite things, softball and Christ," said camper Alynn LeBlanc. "And that my team got to come together as a team and worship, I think it really changed how we view things."
"I've grown up in church since I was little but I've had this second hand relationship with Jesus and the pastor talked about that a little bit and it's helped me grow closer to God and made it better," camper Jaylee Gee said.
"This camp has meant a lot to me," camper Estreyah Ramriez said. "Not only did I learn a lot about softball, but also got closer to God which is exactly what I needed."
More than 1,000 Oklahoma teens go to the camp to grow and learn about life on and off the field.