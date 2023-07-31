End of the road for Yellow Freight after 99 years, leaving 30,000 without employment

Trucking company Yellow Freight shut down suddenly on Sunday after 99 years. More than 30,000 employees are now without work.
Yellow is based in Nashville but has over 300 terminals nationwide.
According to a press release issued by the Teamsters Union representing many of the Yellow workers, the union “was served legal notice today (July 31, 2023) that Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy.”
“Yellow has a responsibility and obligation to workers. Our members should not suffer because of management’s incompetence and financial irresponsibility. This is a new low, even for a company as dysfunctional as Yellow,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “The Teamsters are working with our local unions, and we will continue to regularly update members as this situation unfolds.”
Several online social media posts reported that employees headed into work in the last 24 hours were blindsided by the same notice from a Yellow Freight taped to front gates that were now locked. The notification stated that “all company operations have ceased as of Sunday July 30, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. EDT.”
Several recent social media posts about the company shutdown reveal a glimpse of the devastation Yellow employees from around the country are expressing today.
Joshua Tuell posted, “I had arguably my toughest day as a professional on Friday. I was notified that my employer, Yellow Freight, would be closing their doors. And that myself and my 23 employees would all be searching for our next opportunity immediately. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. I connected with some amazing people and grew so much in my short 4-year stint. It was a blessing to be a part of the Yellow family.”
"No job and no health insurance and no warning for thousands of employees," Lori Martin posted on Facebook.
“Yellow Freight has done nothing but destroyed everything they've ever put their hands on. Many good profitable companies. The workers made many concessions over the past 10 to 15-years to keep the company going. You didn't even have the decency and guts to sit down and talk with the members,” posted Randy Conrad.
A TikTok video posted by doneright40, claims that the man in the video has dedicated 30 years of his life to Yellow and is furious after just learning that he will not be receiving his pension.
DianeRoy Flores posted on Facebook, “Nothing but tears this morning. More than half my life was spent here. We are still in shock. #yellowfreight”
FOX23 has reached out to Yellow Freight and has not heard back. We will update this story should the company issue a response.