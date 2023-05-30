EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police said a teenage girl was seriously injured in a car crash after alleged underage drinking.
Police said a 15-year-old girl was in the backseat of a car when she hit her head on a mailbox. She's now in the intensive care unit.
Officials said she leaned out the window to vomit just as the driver, an underage girl allegedly under the influence, swerved the car. The 15-year-old slammed her head into a large metal mailbox.
The girl was rushed to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center for surgery to relieve pressure on her brain. She was then moved to the the ICU.
The driver of the car was arrested for a DUI resulting in great bodily injury.