TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a domestic call on Thursday afternoon at a home located in east Tulsa, near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive.
When police arrived they say they discovered a woman who had been hit in the head with pliers and a man who was stabbed in the back with a steak knife.
TPD say they learned that an argument had ensued about, "being drunk."
The woman and the man were transported to the hospital for further treatment.
According to police, although the man's condition was concerning, he is expected to pull through.
TPD also said that the woman is also expected to recover from her injuries.