OWASSO, Okla. — On Tuesday, Eagle Ops Foundation, best known for the “Welcome Home 5K” in which the last mile of the race is called the “Honor Mile” is opening its new headquarters building in Owasso.
The new space will serve as a hub for the foundation and allow veterans the opportunity to meet with a VA service representative, receive trainings, and have access to a computer lab.
Friday Eagle Ops hosted an open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The building for veterans will be located at 302 E. 5th Avenue, Suite D in Owasso.
Beginning this week, regular hours of operation beginning next week will be Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will also offer appointments on Saturdays for housing, employment, and training resources.
Eagle Ops Foundation is also partnering with the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care Systems to open the first Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site in Oklahoma.
ATLAS sites provide Veterans with private appointment space to meet with VA providers through VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing platform.
They offer services that do not require hands on exams, such as primary care, nutrition, mental health counseling and social work.
Offering these services reduces obstacles to care and increases access.