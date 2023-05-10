UPDATE (05/10; 8:25 p.m.) —
ONG said temporary service has been set up for residents, but there is no timeline for permanent repairs.
TULSA, Okla. — Gas has been off at a Tulsa apartment complex for nearly 24 hours after a driver struck a gas meter Tuesday night.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said around 10:30 p.m., they got reports of a loud noise followed by hissing.
TPD later determined a car hit a regulator station serving the complex in front of Sandy Park Apartments, near West 11th St. and South 61st West Ave.
Some Sandy Park residents, as well as some people who lived nearby were evacuated due to the damaged meter.
Residents say that is where the real confusion started. Several people FOX23 talked to at the complex said they were told to go to a nearby gas station, where they would be met with help.
However, they say no one ever showed up, making for a long night.
"Everyone got frantic, they told us to go somewhere else besides on the property, that the Red Cross was gonna come," Michelle Howard, a woman who lives at the complex says. "We were all up there for hours… they never came at all. We were out there in the cold."
FOX23 reached out to the American Red Cross. A spokesperson there said the Tulsa Housing Authority, which manages the complex, did reach out to them.
The Red Cross says they told them they don't usually respond to gas issues where residents are typically only displaced for a few hours.
The Tulsa Housing Authority now says they are looking into why none of the residents were told this.