TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, the Tulsa Drillers announced that its baseball manager, Scott Hennessey, will be taking a medical leave of absence.
FOX23 spoke with Hennessey on his recent diagnosis of stage three squamous cell carcinoma, a treatable form of skin cancer.
"I knew something was going on about a month ago. This thing in my neck started to grow. It's been there for a while and then it just started to get bigger and bigger and I could feel it pressing on me and I probably waited too long, to be honest," said Hennessey.
Hennessey will undergo chemo and radiation treatments for seven weeks and thirty-five treatments before re-evaluating for potential surgery.
Hennessey expressed gratitude for the supportive team and plans to finish coaching the first half of the season before taking a break to receive treatment.
"They got to shrink this thing a little bit because it's the size of an apple, like a reasonable sized apple and, but, you know, we got it in time and I can promise you we're going to beat it," said Hennessey.
Hennessey hopes to return to coaching full time as soon as the doctors allow.
"My goal is to be back for the playoffs, if not sooner. I'm going to beat every statistic there is on this. I can promise you that and the, the day I can be out here, I will," said Hennessey.
The Drillers is currently raising money for the Children's Center.