TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center is partnering with Cherokee Nation to give away free food to Tulsans Thursday morning.
The drive-thru giveaway is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dream Center's north campus near West 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Dream Center asks that drivers get to the center from 56th Street North and MLK, and head south on MLK so cars can wrap around the building to avoid a backup.
The Dream Center will be providing food boxes while supplies last. The center aims to help replenish food lost during power outages caused by severe storms on June 18.
Volunteers are also needed to help at the giveaway.
