TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center partnered with Cherokee Nation to give away free food to Tulsans Thursday morning.
Dozens of cars showed up hours before the giveaway started. Third in line was north Tulsan Jerry Singleton who told FOX23 he lost $300 in groceries when his power went out for five days.
He described the last two weeks as very hard.
"Hope it never happens again," said Singleton.
Families loaded up on perishable items like milk, cheese, yogurt, chicken, beef, juice and bananas. Dennis said a lot of people are still in a tough spot.
Tulsa Dream Center's Director of Programs Marquess Dennis said weekly food giveaways bring in a few hundred people. Roughly 1,000 showed up for this one event.
"We still have that need to be able to help some of those people that are in the process of getting their power restored, getting themselves back together, getting generators and things like that taken care of," said Dennis. "Getting debris taken off, waiting on insurance."
Singleton said, “It’s a great thing the Dream Center’s doing. It’s wonderful, wonderful thing.”
For more information about the Tulsa Dream Center, click here.