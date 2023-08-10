Drag show fundraiser canceled in Pryor, due to safety concerns

PRYOR, Okla. − A drag show at the American Legion in Pryor that was meant to raise money has been cancelled because of safety concerns for those attending.
It was supposed to be this Saturday but its been called off after the event drew criticism online.
The event organizers say they were just trying to raise money, not make a political statement.
Tim Lawson, the commander of the American Legion Post 182 in Pryor, says they’ve cancelled a drag show fundraiser for veterans and the community after getting hundreds of messages against it and even threats.
"Most of the comments were I can’t believe you’re doing this you’re degrading the veteran lifestyle," said Lawson. "It got to the point where the state commander and I had several conversations over it. He said, 'Tim, you know we’re getting threats you’re getting threats and you don’t want anything violent to happen at your facility,' and I said, 'No we don’t.'"
The planned show caused The Grace Life Church in Pryor to speak out against it.
FOX23 stopped at the church but no one was available to speak to us.
However, a statement on the Church’s Facebook page called the event “decisively immoral and largely misrepresentative of our community." It then goes on to say, “We call for an end to such lewd and immoral acts portrayed in public.”
Porcelynn Torrell who was supposed to perform the show says it was just going to be fun.
"Mostly lip syncing dancing a lot of interacting with people," said Torrelle.
Lawson says they had planned to go ahead with the show. Around 100 people had bought tickets and nine security guards were going to be brought in for it – but he says because of worries for peoples safety, it was cancelled.
"The event would have gone on if we knew without a shadow a doubt that everybody in there would have been safe. It was out concern for the safety the people that come out to this place that’s why it was cancelled," said Lawson.
Torrelle says it’s a shame.
"I was sad because I thought that along with you know bringing and helping the veterans it was going to be a chance for people to experience something new in their community," said Torrelle.
Lawson says the event was not a political statement – he says they were just trying to raise money and he says the backlash is hurting other fundraising events that are planned.
"There’s people in the community saying they’re not going to support the Boy Scouts because it’s at the American legion," said Lawson. "It’s sad and the reason it’s sad is because we canceled the event we did and there’s not an event happening out here but next weekend we have the Boy Scouts that we support and they’re having a pancake breakfast out here and they posted that pancake breakfast. Why attack the kids and that’s what’s happening in this community and that’s shameful. Don’t attack us on Facebook and surely don’t continue that attack after we cancel."
Lawson says despite the backlash – and the now cancelled event – they’ve also been given a lot of support from people in Pryor.
He says they’ll continue to fundraise and try to help veterans and the community.
He says they already have over a hundred people going to a steak dinner tomorrow night.
"On the other side of things with the negativity we got a whole lot of positivity from the community we got a got a whole bunch of people supporting us," said Lawson. "It was never a political statement or a religious statement. American legion is just a sanctuary for veterans we try to stay away from political views or religious views because we want to open our doors to all veterans that’s what we stand for here. Whether we agree or disagree with what somebody believes, we all took an oath that says that’s okay. We can all be different but we will still protect you and that’s what we do. We meant no I’ll harm to the community it was a simple fundraiser and that’s is what we are all about was trying to raise money."