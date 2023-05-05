OKLAHOMA CITY — Dr. Phil will join lawmakers in Oklahoma City at a rally for a death row inmate on Tuesday.
Dr. Phil McGraw, popular for his TV show, "Dr. Phil", and Oklahoma lawmakers will hold a "Justice Rally" for Richard Glossip, who is scheduled to be executed on May 18.
A press release said Dr. Phil will call on Gov. Kevin Stitt and the courts to prevent the execution of Glossip.
Dr. Phil, who is from Oklahoma, previously interviewed Glossip from prison.
Dr. Phil will be joined by State Rep. Kevin McDugle, State Rep. Justin Humphrey, Glossip's attorney Don Knight and Sister Helen Prejean at the State Capitol Tuesday morning and will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m.