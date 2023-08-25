TULSA, Okla. — In her first on-camera interview since submitting her resignation as superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools (TPS), Dr. Deborah Gist is sharing how she feels about Thursday’s accreditation vote—and what the future looks like for the district.
”I didn’t want to walk away. But I also believe that the children always have to come first. It seemed evident it was necessary to step away,” said Gist. Gist is still the superintendent until her resignation is official in September.
Days after the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education approved Gist’s resignation, she still gets choked up knowing her tenure is ending.
“I love what I do. I love Tulsa. I love Tulsa Public Schools, the school district where I grew up, where I went from kindergarten through high school graduation,” said Gist.
In her 35-year career in public education, stepping away from her seat wasn’t easy. However, she’s optimistic about the next chapter for TPS. She said stepping down will hopefully put an end to what she called playing theatre.
“All of this drama has been wildly unhelpful to everyone in Tulsa,” said Gist.
Gist said attacks by State Superintendent Ryan Walters have been constant. Removing herself from TPS, she hopes, puts the light back on children and education.
“It’s not productive, it’s not what’s best for kids. I’m very hopeful that attention will cease, and we’ll come together as a state and work on how we’re going to get from third from the bottom in the country, which is where Oklahoma is in performance, to higher than that,” said Gist.
The laser focus needs to transition she said. FOX23's Scott Martin asked Gist about Walters’ three-month timeline to improve TPS after the accreditation vote, in which TPS received a status of "accredited with deficiencies". She said Walters needs to focus more on his duty as state superintendent.
“There’s a lot that needs to be focused on by our state superintendent when it comes to all of Oklahoma and all of the school children in Oklahoma," said Gist. "We do measure our results. We report publicly our results every month at the board meetings."
Gist said it’s hard to picture life outside of TPS. When it comes to what’s next, she’s still not sure.
“All I want to do is lead this district and so, I will need to figure that out. I’m confident that there’s a path for me. My faith is very important to me so I believe that will become clear soon, and that I will have a place to continue to serve,” said Gist.
TPS maintains local control, which in the end is what Gist said she wanted. But the way to that outcome is not what she anticipated.
“We believe it’s what was best for Tulsa and the students, given the way all of this was positioned, and it seemed that was what was necessary for Tulsa to maintain control of our school district,” said Gist.