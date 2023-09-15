TULSA, Okla. − Friday marks Dr. Deborah Gist's last day as Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools.
She streamed a special message from a classroom at Salk Elementary, where she attended kindergarten.
Dr. Gist stepped away from her position last month over ongoing issues involving state accreditation.
"It has been a gift to be a part of Team Tulsa. I am grateful for our team, I am grateful for our city who works incredibly hard for our kids," said Dr. Gist.
Dr. Gist spoke about what she was proud of during her tenure as superintendent. She specified expanding pre-kindergarten at all elementary schools in the district, adding three public montessori schools, enhancing language programs, and growing career and technical education by 300%.
She also spoke about expanding services for families and working towards increasing enrollment.
Dr. Gist also spoke about the controversies involving "tough history."
"We believe in teaching a complete, and true and accurate accounting of our city's history, our state's history, our country's history, and our world's history. It helps us understand the human condition, where we've been, and where we need to go as a result of that," said Dr. Gist. "Sometimes it's hard when we're talking about the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Holocaust, the Trail of Tears, there are many aspects of our history that are difficult, but there are some beautiful parts of our history in the way that people come together and make change."
Dr. Gist also answered several questions, including the latest on the embezzlement investigation, state audit, and open positions on the TPS Board of Educators.
The FBI seized several resources from TPS earlier this year, and $200,000 has been recovered. Those funds will be returned to the district, and a possible bond could cover the rest.
The state audit is ongoing, and TPS continues to assist when possible.
There are three seats available this year for the Board of Education. Dr. Griffin will not run again, and seats for Diamond Marshall and John Croisant are expiring.
Dr. Gist says she is confident that Dr. Ebony Johnson will continue to move TPS towards a successful future.
She said she is not sure what happens next, and that she has always put her efforts into her role as Superintendent.
"Thank you, i love you, stay strong, be kind, love boldly, serve joyfully, and live gratefully because we're so fortunate enough to have each other and live in this city."