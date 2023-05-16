Dozens of dogs rescued from a hoarding case in Sequoyah County

TULSA, Okla. — Around one-hundred dogs, including puppies, have been rescued from a hoarding case in Sequoyah County.
Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals helped the Sequoyah County office with the rescue and they say this is one of the largest hoarding cases they have dealt with.
A group of seven-week-old puppies are just some of the dogs that were rescued.
"There's a woman out in the country and it's a rural area, so there's a lot of dumped dogs out there and she was in a spot where she was trying to help everybody that got dumped and she had a really good heart. She did not have the access to spay or neuter resources. A few dogs quickly turned into probably about one hundred when all is said and done," said Lauren Holder from Tulsa SPCA.
At first, they thought there were only about fifty dogs, Chihuahua and hound mixes. They say they quickly realized there were many more and are still trying to catch them all.
"You would just walk past a shed and dogs would fly out from underneath it. You're like, I didn't know that was a hiding place but there's ten more dogs we didn't know were here," said Holder.
They say the dogs didn't have good veterinary care and were living in what was described as "deplorable conditions".
"There's a lot of parasite ticks crawling all over them and one of these puppies, you can see this one right here. Look at this belly that's worms, all the worms inside them," said Holder.
Tulsa SPCA says around spring, they see an uptick in hoarding cases but they say this is one of the larger cases they have seen.
"It's definitely up there. We've had about eighty-something that we've taken back in the past but just the total number of dogs that is up there as one of the highest," said Holder.
"As the spring starts to pick up, when animals are starting to reproduce again and have more litters, we do start to get more calls about this kind of thing," said Holder.
Holder says they're treating the dogs at the moment before they can find new homes for them.
"We are vaccinating everybody we are treating for the parasites. There are a few that have some eye issues that we're treating as well," said Holder.
They are still trying to catch all the dogs and think they could be taking in around thirty more in the next few days.
They say they're not ready to be adopted just yet because they're being treated and need some help learning to socialize.
You can help by volunteering or fostering some of the dogs.
Please email volunteers@tulsaspca.org to sign up to volunteer.
"We are in need of four volunteers daily between the hours of 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. to help with kennel cleaning, laundry/dishes and maybe some feeding. Our normal volunteer process has been waived for this current need," said Tulsa SPCA.
They say they also need food for the puppies, including Purina One Puppy and other dog food.
Here is how you can help the Tulsa SPCA:
Click here to donate.
Click here for the Amazon Wishlist.
Supplies: Our most needed items are Purina One puppy and dog food (both dry and canned); puppy liquid formula; Greenie’s Pill Pockets (NOT supplements, chicken or peanut butter flavored preferred); potty pads; metal bowls; small metal buckets with handles (flat on one side) for watering); paper towels; trash bags (13 and 39 gallon); Dawn dish soap; Tide pods.
Click here to become a foster. Please note, you need to live within 30 miles of our campus to foster for Tulsa SPCA.