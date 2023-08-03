TULSA, Okla. — A virtual reality gaming café and bar in downtown Tulsa has shut its doors less than a year after it opened.
Aaru Entertainment said on its website that it closed permanently on July 23.
Aaru Entertainment sat in a 100-year-old building near North Cheyenne Avenue and West Archer Street. The building had been renovated to house high-tech gadgets, including a 16-sided omnidirectional VR treadmill.
FOX23 got a sneak preview of the gaming hub last October, a week before it opened to the public.
FOX23 has reached out to Aaru Entertainment for comment but has not heard back.