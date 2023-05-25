SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — With the warm weather and Memorial Day weekend approaching, many people are preparing for their trips out to the lake.
Assistant Lake Manager Hutch Todd took FOX23 out on a boat ride on Keystone Lake to give key information on boat safety for Memorial Day weekend.
“Just not thinking anything can happen and getting a little lax when operating a boat or being around. Things happen fast,” he said.
Todd and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have an eye out to make sure people are following the rules on the water and on the land.
“When you are on the boat you can navigate freely. We do have designated areas or a slow no-wake zone,” said Hutch.
Hutch says being careful is vitally important while being out on the water.
According to the Army Corps of Engineers there were eighteen drownings on Tulsa area lakes in 2022.
“Most public fatalities usually occur by capsizing or falling overboard so you are not intending to be in the water and suddenly you are in the water,” he said.
Hutch says if someone does end up in the water, help them, but be cautious.
“We teach people if they are trying to help, to talk to them and keep them calm, tell them reach out to the rope next to you, grab the life jacket, talk to them,” said Hutch.