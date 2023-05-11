ROGERS COUNTY — If you have not voted in the past several elections, you’ll want to be on the lookout for an official voter registration address confirmation notice being sent out right now by the state election board.
Roger’s County Election Board Secretary Julie Dermody tells FOX23 News more than 320-thousand of these confirmation notices are being sent out statewide and about 4,000 are being sent to voters in Rogers County.
Dermody says the notices being sent out will arrive printed on white cardstock, with your name and address printed in the upper left-hand corner.
You need to fill out the notice and send it back within 60 days. Postage is paid for, but you cannot use a P.O. box as your mailing address.
“If they don’t fill it out some of them will be deleted from the system. If they have not been active voters, if we cannot prove that they’re there, after a period of time we delete them,” Dermody said.
“We want to make that our voter roles are clean, that only those people who live in the county who are, you know, still alive and kicking, they haven’t moved to another state,” she explained.“ We just want to make sure that we’ve gotten everything correct.”
The notices say federal and state laws require confirmation of voter registration addresses of selected voters every two years.