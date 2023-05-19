DOC documents reveal reported details on McFadden behind bars, including an alleged rape

HENRYETTA, Okla. - "I felt like from the get-go, the Department of Corrections failed not just me, they failed the entire state. They failed everybody,” Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer, one of five teens shot at a slumber party at the home of Jesse McFadden.
Investigators believe that McFadden shot his three step-kids, his wife, Brittany and another teen Ivy Webster, before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide in early May 2023.
Since the horrific event, families of the victims have been reeling to understand what happened and who McFadden really was.
Records from the Department of Corrections (DOC) reveal that a man reported that McFadden forced sex and sex acts on him in 2010. The document shows that the man reported this to prison officials and that the reporting inmate went to the hospital for a rape kit and that the investigation is ongoing.
No further documentation of that investigation was in the release. Records show McFadden admitted to having sex with the inmate and was cited with "Sexual Activity Consenting."
That is a class A violation that came with little punishment, while sexual assault would have been an X violation with much harsher punishment.
Records also show that when McFadden was caught with a cell phone in 2013, a woman called the prison saying McFadden was sending her harassing and threatening messages.
The document says McFadden hacked into email accounts and sent harassing messages that way as well.
McFadden was cited for possession of a cell phone for this incident.
The details in the DOC documents make Brittany Brewer's dad, Nathan Brewer, wonder why he was ever let out of prison.
"He should have never been, never been let out,” said Brewer. "God's the one who’s been keeping me through all of this. I'm just taking it day by day and following which ever way God leads me because that's the way Brittany would want it," said Brewer.