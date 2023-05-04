PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A "do not use water" order is issued in McAlester.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said they advised the McAlester Public Works Authority, in Pittsburg County, to inform its users not to use the water.
DEQ said the water should not be used for consumption, food preparation, dishwashing, brushing teeth or handwashing. It is recommended that consumers use bottled water or water from another source.
DEQ said the order was issued because of the potential for contamination following the loss of pressure and the emergency use of non-standard equipment.
The following water systems purchase water from McAlester Public Works Authority, and are also under the do not use order:
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 9
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 6
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 7
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 16
- Pittsburg Co. RWD 5
DEQ said if a water customer is unsure which water system supplies their water, they should check their water bill.
Residents will be notified when the water is considered safe to use.
DEQ said federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply exceeds certain maximum contaminant levels and might be harmful when consumed.
The Pittsburg County Assessors Office said the courthouse will be closed through the rest of Thursday due to continuing water issues.
The City of McAlester said some areas may see very low or possibly no water pressure while a waterline issue is being worked on.